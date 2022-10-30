Two killed, four injured in attack on police post by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's restive northwest

One policeman and a civilian were killed in the firing that also injured four policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police

PTI Peshawar
October 30, 2022 17:05 IST

Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and four others injured on Sunday when unknown gunmen opened fire at a police post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

The gunmen targeted Daraban police post in Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan, with heavy weaponry early this morning, police said.

One policeman and a civilian were killed in the firing that also injured four policemen, they said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Dera Hospital.

The police immediately sealed the area and launched a massive combing operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes just a day after two soldiers were killed during a gunfight in Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mehmud Khan condemned the attack on the police post and vowed to bring the accused to book at the earliest.

