Two juveniles charged in Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

One person was killed and 22 others, including nine children, were hit by gunfire

February 17, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

Reuters
Police clear the Kansas City Chiefs off the stage after a shooting at the end of their Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday.

Police clear the Kansas City Chiefs off the stage after a shooting at the end of their Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Two juveniles were charged in a Kansas City family court in the deadly mass shooting that sparked chaos at a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, authorities said on Friday.

One person was killed and 22 others, including nine children, were hit by gunfire during the Wednesday rally.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker confirmed in a written statement on Friday that two juveniles had been charged as minors in a family court but did not provide any details.

Requests for comment from the family court were not immediately returned. Baker's office has said that it would seek to try the two suspects as adults, but that under Missouri law the pair needed to be charged as juveniles first.

Police said the shooting erupted during a quarrel among several people as the Chiefs' rally wound down. Several firearms were recovered from the shooting scene.

The parade and rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday drew upward of a million fans, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said on Thursday, and the sound of gunshots as the event was breaking up sent throngs scrambling for cover.

Two fans attending the rally ended up tackling and detaining one of the three suspects.

Police said the gunshot victims' ages ranged from 8 to 47. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular local radio personality, was the lone fatality.

Children's Mercy Hospital said it treated the nine children who were shot and all were expected to recover. Two other children with non-gunshot injuries and an adult victim were also treated there, the hospital said.

