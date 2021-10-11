Watch | Who are the two journalists who won Nobel Peace Prize?

11 October 2021 09:57 IST

A video on journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace.

Ms Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused “critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign,” the Nobel committee said.

Advertising

Advertising

She and Rappler “have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.”

Mr Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993.

“Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,” the Nobel committee said.

“The newspaper's fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media,” it added.

The Nobel committee noted that since the launch of Novaya Gazeta, six of its journalists have been killed, among them Anna Politkovskaya who covered Russia's bloody conflict in Chechnya.