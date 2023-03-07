HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport.

March 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Rome

AP
Forensic police, Carabinieri, and airforce servicemen inspect the burned remains of one of the two Italian Air Force U-208 aircrafts that crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Forensic police, Carabinieri, and airforce servicemen inspect the burned remains of one of the two Italian Air Force U-208 aircrafts that crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.

One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.