Two injured in shooting outside Walmart in Tennessee

Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart store in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said.
The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.
