Two injured in knife attack in Germany

Two men were injured in an apparent knife attack in the German city of Erfurt on Monday morning, police said, just three days after a deadly knife rampage in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg.

The two injured victims, aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and their injuries were not life-threatening, a police spokeswoman said.

A 32-year-old suspect was later found injured at his apartment and arrested, police in the central German city said on Twitter.

The suspect, named by local media as Johannes L, had apparently harmed himself and was taken to hospital.