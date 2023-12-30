Two Indian-origin New Yorkers arrested on charges related to visa fraud

December 30, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New York

“Two Indian-origin men, who allegedly staged armed robberies across the U.S. so that ‘victims’ could apply for immigration benefits, have been arrested on charges related to visa fraud,” authorities have said.

If the charges are proven, the duo can be sentenced to up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $2,50,000.

Rambhai Patel (36) and Balwinder Singh (39) who have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, were arrested from Seattle and Queens in New York, respectively on December 13, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts said, in New York, on December 29.

Official documents suggested that starting in March 2023, Patel and his co-conspirators, including at times Singh, set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least eight convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants across the United States, including at least four in Massachusetts.

“It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa),” the statement said.

The statement explained that a U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

In the course of the alleged staged robberies, the “robber” would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video.

The clerks and/or owners would then wait five or more minutes until the “robber” had escaped before calling the police to report the “crime.” “The ‘victims’ are alleged to have each paid Patel to participate in the scheme. In turn, Patel allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $2,50,000.

Following an initial appearance in the Western District of Washington, Patel was ordered detained pending trial while Singh, after his initial appearance in the Eastern District of New York, appeared in federal court in Boston on December 28. “Patel is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date,” the statement said.

