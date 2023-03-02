HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Indian nationals among five persons arrested by U.S. border authorities

All five persons illegally crossing into the country from Canada were then taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol and transported to a local station for processing.

March 02, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New York

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only.

Two Indian nationals were among five persons arrested by U.S. border authorities after they were apprehended for illegally crossing into the country from Canada by boat.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Detroit Sector arrested the five foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt near Algonac in the U.S. state of Michigan, a statement by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday.

It said Border Patrol dispatchers monitoring the remote video surveillance system late in night on February 20 observed a vessel on the St. Clair River cross the international border near a known smuggling route and immediately contacted agents in the area.

The agents responded to the area and immediately encountered five people in the vicinity of where the vessel was observed heading towards the shoreline. The five people admitted that they had crossed the border from Canada, by boat.

Agents also observed two migrants completely drenched and shivering due to the frigid temperature. The individuals told the agents that they had fallen into the river while climbing out of the boat.

All five persons were then taken into custody and transported to a local station for processing.

“During the processing stage of the investigation, agents identified two subjects from India, and the remainder from Nigeria, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic,” it CBP said.

The persons are being processed for U.S. immigration violations.

“The smuggler tried to take advantage of darkness and freezing temperatures to mask his criminal activity. Bad people will go to great lengths to avoid arrest, placing themselves and others in danger,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said.

Related Topics

USA / arrest / immigration / illegal immigrants

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.