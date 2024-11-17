 />
Two flash bombs fired into garden of Netanyahu's home in north Israel

Neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 am IST - CAIRO

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday (November 16, 2024) and fell into the garden, police said.

Neither Mr. Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, it added in a statement.

Also Read: ‘Grave mistake,’ says Netanyahu after attempt on his life; Iran alleges Hezbollah behind drone attack

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the incident crossed "all red lines" in a post on X early on Sunday (November 17).

"It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home," Katz said.

Also Read: Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks

He also called on security and judicial agencies to take the necessary steps. Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

"The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

In October, a drone was launched towards the premier's home in Caesarea, without causing any harm.

To the north, Israeli forces have been trading fire with Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group since October 2023. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's incident.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 am IST

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict

