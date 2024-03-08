GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Filipinos among dead in Houthi attack

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months but Wednesday’s deaths were the first reported fatalities resulting from such an attack

March 08, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Manila

AFP

Two Filipino crew members were among those killed in a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Philippine government said on Thursday.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting merchant vessels transiting the vital Red Sea trade route for months but Wednesday’s deaths were the first reported fatalities resulting from such an attack.

Related Stories

“The Department of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the two Filipino crew members of the civilian bulk carrier True Confidence, which was the subject of a missile attack from Houthi rebels in Yemen,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Navy rescued 21 of the ship’s crew, including 13 Filipinos, the statement added.

The missile struck the ship’s fuel tanks, causing a fire and killing the two Filipinos and injuring two other compatriots among others, Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said in an interview.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was targeted with missiles “after the ship’s crew rejected warning messages” from the rebels.

Manila is still seeking the release of 17 Filipinos taken hostage by the Houthis in November.

Related Topics

Yemen / Iran

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.