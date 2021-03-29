International

Two dead, three held in Virginia shootings

Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.”

A woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, authorities said, while the other person, a Black man, was killed by a police officer. It was not clear if the man was armed and the officer’s body camera was not activated at the time.

Three men ranging in age from 18 to 22 have been arrested and face charges that include felonious assault and reckless handling of a firearm, police said.

