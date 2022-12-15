Two dead, nine injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's northwest

December 15, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Peshawar

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

PTI

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two persons, including a soldier, were killed and nine others wounded in a suicide blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said on December 15. The blast took place in Miranshah town in North Waziristan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a soldier and a civilian were killed in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

With the Taliban taking control of neighbouring Afghanistan, incidents of terror have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident. Expressing his grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the incident, he said: “Those carrying out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US