Two dead, nine injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's northwest

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

December 15, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI
Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. File

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two persons, including a soldier, were killed and nine others wounded in a suicide blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said on December 15. The blast took place in Miranshah town in North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a soldier and a civilian were killed in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

With the Taliban taking control of neighbouring Afghanistan, incidents of terror have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident. Expressing his grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the incident, he said: “Those carrying out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims."

