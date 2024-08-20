GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former ’General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were charged with murder, grand theft, and attempted robbery in the killing of actor Johnny Wactor

Updated - August 20, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 01:10 pm IST - Los Angeles

AP
Johnny Wactor. Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of the former “General Hospital” actor in Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. File

Johnny Wactor. Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of the former “General Hospital” actor in Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

“Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were each charged Monday (August 19, 2024) in Los Angeles County Superior Court,” District Attorney George Gasón said at a news conference.

“The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us,” Mr. Gascón said.

The men and two co-defendants, all of whom were arrested Thursday (August 15, 2024), were set to be arraigned on Monday (August 19, 2024) afternoon. It is not clear whether any have yet retained lawyers. An email to the county public defender’s office seeking comment on the case was not immediately answered.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted three thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown L.A. rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

Barceleau and Estrada were also both charged with grand theft and attempted robbery.

Barceleau’s charges include special circumstances, including murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm, that after a conviction could lead to a life sentence without possibility of parole. Estrada’s charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A third man who authorities allege was with them, Leonel Gutierrez, was charged with grand theft and attempted robbery. A fourth, Frank Olano, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Wactor’s death has become a rallying point for some in the city pushing for a more hardline approach to fighting crime.

A group consisting of family and friends calling itself “Justice for Johnny” held a rally last week calling for more urgency in the investigation, and another Monday (August 19, 2024) morning calling for aggressive prosecution. Police and public officials said that is exactly what is happening.

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi said at Monday’s (August 19, 2024) news conference that the investigation has been an “ongoing and relentless pursuit” in a “very difficult case.” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement, “We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer.” Barceleau was being held without bail, and Estrada on just over $1 million bail.

murder / crime, law and justice / crime

