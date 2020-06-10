Twitter to mark June 19 as a holiday

San Francisco

10 June 2020 21:41 IST

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Square Inc and Twitter Inc, said June 19, popularly known as ‘Juneteenth’, would be a permanent company-wide holiday in the U.S. to show support for racial diversity.

June 19 commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War.

