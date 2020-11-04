International

Twitter flags trump’s tweet alleging effort to ‘steal election’ as potentially misleading

A demonstrator wears a dummy mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House during Election Day in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter Inc flagged President Donald Trump’s tweet alleging an effort to ‘steal the election’ as potentially misleading.

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” Twitter said early Wednesday. The Republican president said without evidence that “they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

