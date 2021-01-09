Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Social media companies have been under intensified pressure to crack down on hate speech after Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol.

Twitter has banned President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters.

Dozens of QAnon social media accounts were hyping up January 6 in the days leading up to a Washington D.C. rally for Mr. Trump, expressing hope that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory would be overturned.

Twitter said in an email statement on Friday: “Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.” The company says that when it determines a group or campaign is engaged in “coordinated harmful activity,” it may suspend accounts that it finds primarily encourages that behaviour.

QAnon is a baseless belief, born on the internet, that Mr. Trump has been secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex-trafficking ring.