Twitter accounts of journalists who wrote about Elon Musk suspended

December 16, 2022

Twitter on December 15 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

The company hasn't explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Mr. Musk’s decision to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on December 14 changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended on December 15 night had been writing about that new policy and Mr. Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else," Mr. Musk tweeted Thursday.

“Doxxing” refers to disclosing online someone’s identity, address, or other personal details.