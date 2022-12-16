  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Twitter accounts of journalists who wrote about Elon Musk suspended

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Mr. Musk’s decision to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data

December 16, 2022 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

AP
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter on December 15 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

The company hasn't explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

Also read: Explained | The Twitter Files saga  

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Mr. Musk’s decision to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on December 14 changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended on December 15 night had been writing about that new policy and Mr. Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else," Mr. Musk tweeted Thursday.

“Doxxing” refers to disclosing online someone’s identity, address, or other personal details.

Related Topics

Twitter / social networking / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.