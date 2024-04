April 22, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kharkiv

A major TV tower in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was broken apart on April 22, an AFP journalist saw, after officials reported a Russian strike on the city.

Photos and videos showed the top of the tower breaking off and grey smoke billowing from the structure after Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said in a social media post that Russia had hit a “television infrastructure facility.”