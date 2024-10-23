GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Turkiye says number of people dead, injured in attack at Ankara aerospace giant

Footage from the scene broadcast by local media initially showed huge clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40km north of Ankara

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Ankara

AFP,CUE API
Emergency rescue teams and police officers work outside of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkiye, on October 23, 2024.

Emergency rescue teams and police officers work outside of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkiye, on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured", Turkiye's Interior Minister said Wednesday (October 23, 2024), describing it as a "terrorist attack".

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, using a term often used for the deaths of soldiers or police.

Footage from the scene broadcast by local media initially showed huge clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40km north of Ankara.

Haberturk TV said there was an ongoing "hostage situation" without giving further details, while the private NTV television spoke of gunshots after the blast which took place around 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT; 6.30 p.m. IST).

There was no immediate claim for the attack.

The blast occurred as a major trade fair for the defence and aerospace industries was taking place in Istanbul which was visited this week by Ukraine's top diplomat.

Turkiye's defence sector, which is widely known for its Bayraktar drones, accounts for nearly 80% of the nation's export revenues with revenues expected to top $10.2 billion in 2023.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:02 pm IST

