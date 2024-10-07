ADVERTISEMENT

Turkiye President Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for ‘genocide’

Published - October 07, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Istanbul

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often attacked Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu comparing him to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

AFP

File photo of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday (October 7, 2024) vowed that Israel would pay a price for the “genocide” in Gaza as he marked the first anniversary of the war in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

A vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, including Hamas, Mr. Erdogan has often attacked Israel, branding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza” and comparing him to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Mr. Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way,” Mr. Erdogan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A world in which no account is held for the Gaza genocide will never find peace.”

The Turkish leader, who often lauded Hamas as freedom fighters, said what has been massacred before the eyes of the entire world for exactly one year “is actually all of humanity, and all of humanity’s hopes for the future”.

Mr. Erdogan also criticised the international system’s failure to stop the conflict in Gaza and now in Lebanon and said: “Israel’s long-standing policy of genocide, occupation and invasion must now come to an end.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US