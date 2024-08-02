GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Turkiye arrests 99 suspected Islamic State members

Turkish authorities have made several mass arrests of alleged IS members in recent years, most recently a roundup of 147 people announced in March

Published - August 02, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Istanbul

AFP

Turkiye's Interior Minister said on Friday that 99 suspected members of the Islamic State jihadist group had been detained in recent raids across the country.

The arrests were made mainly in Ankara and in Izmir in the west, as well as in the centre, east and south, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

"99 suspects have been arrested in the GURZ-4 operations over the past three days," Yerlikaya said.

"We will not tolerate any terrorist," he added.

Turkish authorities have made several mass arrests of alleged IS members in recent years, most recently a roundup of 147 people announced in March.

After those arrests, Yerlikaya said police had detained a total of 2,919 people suspected of links to the jihadist group.

Two of the assailants who massacred 145 people at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow last March, an attack for which IS claimed responsibility, had spent several weeks in Turkey before heading to Russia, according to local authorities.

Related Topics

Turkey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.