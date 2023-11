November 30, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his counterparts at a NATO meeting that the Turkish parliament would decide on ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

Fidan did not comment on a timeline for Sweden's accession to the military alliance, the source also said.

