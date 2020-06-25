Turkish official slams Bolton memoir, says it is ‘misleading’

Turkey has denounced as “misleading, one-sided and manipulative” the explosive book by former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton’s that describes interactions between Turkish and U.S. Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.
In the book “The Room Where It Happened”, Mr. Bolton contends that the U.S. leader was inclined to offer “personal favours to dictators he liked.”
Mr. Trump was said to be receptive when Mr. Erdogan mentioned a criminal probe into one of his country’s largest banks over violating U..S sanctions on Iran.
Mr. Bolton wrote that Mr. Trump told Mr. Erdogan “he would take care of things,” explaining that New York prosecutors handling the case were appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama and could be replaced.
Fahrettin Altun, communications director of the Turkish presidency, on Wednesday sent out a flurry of tweets in English saying that the book “includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations” with Mr. Trump. “It is clear that... (these) mischaracterisations and falsehoods are driven by domestic political considerations as well as personal gain,” he tweeted.
