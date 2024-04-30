Turkish national stabs Israeli policeman in Jerusalem, shot dead: Police

April 30, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - JERUSALEM

A Turkish national on April 30 stabbed an Israeli border policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by officers at the scene, Israeli police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the October 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the six-month-old war in Gaza.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem ... charged at the border police officer and stabbed him," said a police statement.

The wounded policeman and another officer on scene fought off and shot the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.