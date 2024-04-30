ADVERTISEMENT

Turkish national stabs Israeli policeman in Jerusalem, shot dead: Police

April 30, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - JERUSALEM

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem... charged at the border police officer and stabbed him," said a police statement

Reuters

Israeli emergency personnel work as they respond to a report of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Turkish national on April 30 stabbed an Israeli border policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by officers at the scene, Israeli police said.

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the October 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the six-month-old war in Gaza.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem ... charged at the border police officer and stabbed him," said a police statement.

The wounded policeman and another officer on scene fought off and shot the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, it said.

