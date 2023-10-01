ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkish capital; second assailant killed in shootout in Ankara

October 01, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - ANKARA, Turkey

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near the Ministry of Interior Affairs

AP

Turkish policemen and security forces cordon off an area next to a car after an explosion in Ankara, on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on October 1, hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen after a summer recess. A second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X (formerly, Twitter).

There was no immediate information on the assailants. Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group have carried out deadly attacks throughout the country in the past.

Mr. Yerlikaya said the assailants arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area which is located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings. Police cordoned off access to the city center.

The two police officers were being treated in a hospital and were not in serious condition, media reports said.

