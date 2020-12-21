Turkish court sentences former pro-Kurdish MP to 22 years in jail

A Turkish court on Mondaysentenced a former pro-Kurdish lawmaker who was stripped of herparliamentary status earlier this year to more than 22 years injail on three separate terrorism charges, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Leyla Guven of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), alongwith two other opposition lawmakers, lost her status in Juneafter a conviction was finalised in a separate trial that ruledshe was a member of a terrorist organisation.

Ankara’s Western allies and rights groups condemned thatmove, seen as part of a broader government crackdown in whichthousands of HDP officials and members have been arrested anddozens of its mayors and lawmakers unseated in recent years.

In the latest sentencing on Monday, Guven was given 14 yearsand three months in jail on another charge of membership of aterrorist organisation, and an additional eight years for twoseparate charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda.

The opposition has accused President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party of seeking to quash dissent by bending the judiciaryand jailing opposition members and critics since a 2016 failedcoup.

The government has said its actions are justified by threatsfacing the country and that courts make decisions independently.

Ankara accuses the HDP of ties to the militant KurdistanWorkers Party (PKK), which has fought against the state in thelargely Kurdish southeast since 1984 and is deemed a terroristgroup by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The HDP said the verdict harmed all Kurds and theopposition.

“Judicial bodies have shown once again that they are actingin line with the interests of the ruling party,” the party said.”We do not recognise this unlawful, inimical punishment.”

Guven had spearheaded a hunger strike by thousands ofinmates who called for an end to PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan’syears of isolation and demanded he receive regular access tofamily and lawyers. It ended in May of last year at Ocalan’srequest after he met his lawyers for the first time since 2011.

Ocalan has been held in an island prison since Turkishspecial forces captured him in Kenya in 1999. He is reveredamong many Kurdish supporters of the HDP, founded in 2012.

The state has appointed caretaker mayors to 59 out of atotal of 65 municipalities that the HDP won in local electionsin March 2019.