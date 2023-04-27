ADVERTISEMENT

Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election

April 27, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - BERLIN

The overseas balloting began amid concerns over Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health, after he was forced to cancel election rallies on April 26 and 27.

AP

Turkish citizens living in Germany leave a polling station at the Turkish consulate after they cast their vote for Turkish Parliament and President election, in Berlin, Germany, on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Millions of Turkish citizens living abroad began voting on April 27 in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can govern Turkey for another term.

The overseas balloting began amid concerns over Mr. Erdogan’s health, after he was forced to cancel election rallies on April 26 and 27. However, he was scheduled to attend a ceremony on Thursday via video link to mark the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Turkey detains 110 pro-Kurdish suspects ahead of vote

Among the biggest contingent of overseas voters are 1.5 million Turks in Germany, who can cast their ballots in Presidential and Parliamentary elections at 16 polling sites across the country until May 9. Voting in Turkey itself doesn't take place until May 14.

During the previous election five years ago, a significant majority of Turkish voters in Germany backed Mr. Erdogan. It is unclear whether the 69-year-old will receive the same level of backing from them this year.

Opinion polls in Turkey showing a slight lead for Mr. Erdogan's main challenger, centre-left Opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by the cross-party Nation Alliance.

Mr. Erdogan has been criticised for his increasingly authoritarian rule and handling of the economy and rampant inflation in recent years.

Germany's Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir, who has family roots in Turkey, told the RND media group that a victory for Mr. Kilicdaroglu “would pave the way for a return to democracy” in Turkey.

