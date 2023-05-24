Turkish anti-migrant party backs President Erdogan’s rival in presidential runoff

May 24, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Ankara, Turkey

A hard-line anti-migrant party on May 24 threw its weight behind the Opposition candidate who is running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this weekend’s runoff presidential race.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the far-right Victory Party, announced his support for main Opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will be facing off against Mr. Erdogan on May 28. He said he decided to back Mr. Kilicdaroglu over his promises to repatriate millions of migrants.

Mr. Ozdag’s announcement came just days after Sinan Ogan, the third-placed contender in the first round of the presidential election on May 14, endorsed Mr. Erdogan in the upcoming runoff. Mr. Ogan was the joint candidate of an alliance of small conservative parties led by Mr. Ozdag’s Victory Party.

Mr. Erdogan received 49.5% of the votes in the first round of the presidential race — just short of the majority needed for an outright victory — compared to Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s 44.9%.

Mr. Erdogan’s ruling party and nationalist and Islamist allies also retained a majority in the 600-seat parliament. Analysts say that this development increases Mr. Erdogan’s chances of reelection because voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a splintered government.

In an apparent attempt to woo nationalist voters in the runoff, Mr. Kilicdaroglu hardened his tone last week, vowing to send back refugees and ruling out peace negotiations with Kurdish militants if elected.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, which has pledged to reverse Turkey’s authoritarian drift under Mr. Erdogan and return the country to a parliamentary democracy with increased checks and balances.

Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee community, including 3.7 million Syrians. The anti-migrant sentiment is running high in the country amid economic turmoil, including high inflation, and the issue of the repatriation of migrants has become a central campaign issue.