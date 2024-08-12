GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, ministry says

Turkey has been carrying out a cross-border operation called Claw-Lock in Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants

Published - August 12, 2024 05:19 pm IST - ISTANBUL

Reuters
Image used for a representative purpose only.

Image used for a representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkey's military conducted airstrikes in northern Iraq and "neutralised" 17 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the defence ministry said on Monday.

Turkey, which typically uses the term neutralised to mean killed, has been carrying out a cross-border operation called Claw-Lock in Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants.

Editorial |Dangerous gamble: On Turkey’s attacks on Syrian Kurds 

The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey has also launched military incursions in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, regarding it as a wing of the PKK.

Related Topics

World / Turkey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.