Turkey's Erdogan says 'spirit of United Nations dead in Gaza'

Published - May 30, 2024 02:43 am IST - Ankara

AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. | Photo Credit: AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 29 hit out at the United Nations and called on the "Islamic world" to react after the latest deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza.

"The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza," Mr. Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party.

Mr. Erdogan's comments came as the UN Security Council met to discuss a deadly Israeli attack on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday that killed 21 people, according to a civil defence official in Hamas-run Gaza.

The Turkish leader also hit out at fellow Muslim-majority countries for failing to take common action over the Israeli strike.

"I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision?" Mr. Erdogan, who leads a Muslim-majority country of 85 million people, told lawmakers from his AKP party.

"Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity," he said.

"No state is safe as long as Israel does not follow international law and does not feel bound by international law," Mr. Erdogan added, repeating an accusation that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

