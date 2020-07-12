International

Watch | Turkey turns iconic museum Hagia Sophia into mosque

A video on Hagia Sophia, an iconic monument in Turkey, which was recently turned into a mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally converted Istanbul's Hagia Sophia back into a mosque on July 10. Hagia Sophia, an architectural marvel and a UNESCO heritage site, is now declared open for Muslim worship.

Turning the monument back into a mosque has been a growing demand from the Islamist sections of Turkish society. But the decision has sparked dismay in the international community as it was considered an emblem of Christian-Muslim co-existence.

