World

Turkey to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: ministry

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Istanbul July 27, 2022 02:56 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 02:04 IST

Turkey will resume gas exploration off its coast in the Mediterranean on August 9, the energy ministry said Tuesday.

"Turkish drilling ship Adbulhamid Han will start a mission in the Mediterranean on August 9 departing from the Mersin port" in the south of the country, it said in a statement.

It did not say where exactly the drilling would take place, but a top Turkish official last week said it would carry on with exploration near the divided island of Cyprus next month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The European Union came close to sanctioning Ankara in 2020 for pushing into contested east Mediterranean waters in search of fresh natural gas reserves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkey disputes its maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean with EU members Greece and Cyprus.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the northern part of the island in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta in power in Greece at the time.

The northern third is the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara.

The southern part of the island is Greek-speaking and a member of the European Union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Turkey
Read more...