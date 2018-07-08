Turkey sacks more than 18,000 personnel ahead of expected lifting of emergency rule

Turkey issued a decree on Sunday dismissing more than 18,000 civil servants, half of which were from the police force, ahead of this month’s expected lifting of a two-year-old state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016.
The decree follows President Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in last month’s presidential election and comes before he swears his oath on Monday, inaugurating a powerful executive presidency.
The decree dismissed 199 academics from universities across the country, as well as more than 5,000 personnel from the armed forces.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to parliamentarians as he arrives to attend the opening session of the new parliament in Ankara, Turkey on July 7, 2018.
| Photo Credit:
AP
Turkish authorities had already dismissed around 1,60,000 civil servants since the failed military intervention, the U.N. human rights office said in March.
Among those detained, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during their trials.
Turkeys Western allies have criticised the crackdown. Critics of Mr. Erdogan accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor