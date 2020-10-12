Turkey restarts hunt for Mediterranean gas

Ankara says it will redeploy research ship

Turkey will redeploy the research ship at the centre of an energy row with Greece to the eastern Mediterranean on Monday, a decision slammed by Athens as a “direct threat to peace”.

The row over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean saw the two NATO countries stage rival military drills in August in strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

Greece claims rights over the waters around its island of Kastellorizo but Turkey says its longer coastline makes the territory a legitimate area for its vessels to explore.

The Turkish Navy said the Oruc Reis ship will carry out activities in the region, including the south of Kastellorizo, until October 22. The vessel will be joined in the latest “seismic survey” mission by two other ships called Ataman and Cengiz Han, the message said.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez delivered a defiant message via Twitter on Monday that Turkey “will continue to search, dig and protect our rights”. “If there is (natural gas), we will absolutely find it,” he said.