Turkey ousts three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office and replaces them with state officials

Turkey has removed three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office over terrorism-related charges and replaced them with state-appointed officials

Updated - November 04, 2024 04:27 pm IST - ANKARA

AP
People chant slogans during a protest against the arrest and removal from office of a mayor from Turkey’s main opposition party for alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

People chant slogans during a protest against the arrest and removal from office of a mayor from Turkey’s main opposition party for alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Turkey on Monday (November 4, 2024) removed three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office over terrorism-related charges and replaced them with state-appointed officials, the Interior Ministry said.

The move, which comes days after the arrest and ouster from office of a mayor from the country's main opposition party for his alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, is seen as a hardening of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government’s policies toward the opposition.

5 killed in attack on Turkish defence firm; Kurdish militants blamed

It also raises questions about the prospects of a tentative new peace effort to end a 40-year conflict between the militant group and the state that has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

The mayors of the mainly Kurdish-populated provincial capitals of Mardin and Batman, as well as the district mayor for Halfeti, in Sanliurfa province, were ousted from office over their past convictions or ongoing trials and investigations for links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

The mayor are members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, which is the third-largest party represented in Parliament. They were elected to office in local elections in March.

Last month, the leader of the far-right nationalist party that’s allied with Erdogan had raised the possibility that the PKK's imprisoned leader could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organization. His comments had sparked discussion and speculation about a potential peace effort.

Turkish airstrikes kill 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, ministry says

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, CHP, branded the mayors' removal from office as a “a coup” and accused Erdogan of seizing “municipalities” he could not win in the elections.

Politicians and members of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish movement have frequently been targeted over alleged links to the PKK, which is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

From refuge in Iraq, Kurdish exiles hope Iran's 'revolution' prevails

Legislators have been stripped of their parliamentary seats and mayors removed from office. Several lawmakers as well as thousands of party members have been jailed on terror-related charges since 2016.

“We will not step back from our struggle for democracy, peace and freedom,” Ahmet Turk, the ousted mayor of Mardin, wrote on the social platform X. “We will not allow the usurpation of the people’s will.”

Published - November 04, 2024 04:26 pm IST

