Turkey, Niger agree to enhance energy, mining, defence cooperation

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and head of the MIT intelligence agency Ibrahim Kalin visited Niger’s capital Niamey on July 18

Published - July 19, 2024 02:57 pm IST - ANKARA

Reuters
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. File

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. File | Photo Credit: AP

Turkey and Niger agreed to boost cooperation on energy, mining, intelligence and defence, after the West African nation asked Western military personnel to leave and terminated the mining contracts of many Western countries. 

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and head of the MIT intelligence agency Ibrahim Kalin visited Niger’s capital Niamey on July 18. 

As well as their Ministerial counterparts, the Turkish delegation met with Niger’s leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who took power in July last year after the military council he leads ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and shifted the country’s allegiances. 

The junta kicked out French troops and ordered the U.S. to withdraw its military personnel from the country. It also severed security pacts with the European Union. 

The Turkish Ministers’ visit to Niamey comes two months after Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. 

On Wednesday, Turkish and Niger officials discussed improving cooperation in defence intelligence, Mr. Fidan told reporters after their talks. 

A Turkish Defence Ministry official said on Thursday that Mr. Guler discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Turkey and Niger in defence and military training. 

The two countries signed a declaration of will to support and encourage Turkish companies to improve oil and natural gas fields in Niger, Turkey’s Energy Ministry said on July 17.

