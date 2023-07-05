Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors and end years of tensions between the regional powers

July 05, 2023 02:58 am | Updated July 04, 2023 09:58 pm IST - ANKARA, Turkey

Egypt and Turkey took a further step toward restoring full diplomatic ties on Tuesday by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in the reconciliation between the two regional powers.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara.

“This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” the statement said.

Egypt and Turkey withdrew their ambassadors as tensions between them flared following the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his divisive one year of rule. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Turkey supported. Egypt has designated the group a terrorist organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey's newly appointed foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, described the mutual appointment of ambassadors as an “important stage” of the normalization efforts.

"Turkey and Egypt are two brotherly, powerful countries in their regions," Fidan said during a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara. “Due to their historic, geographical, cultural, strategic and religious ties, these two important countries do not have the luxury of staying apart from each other.”

"From now on, our relations will continue to progress rapidly in the political, economic and all other fields.”

The rapprochement between the two countries is part of Turkey’s efforts to build bridges with countries in the region and end its international isolation amid an economic downturn. Turkey has recently also repaired its ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abouel Gheit welcomed the appointment of ambassadors as a “positive development that would contribute in easing (tensions) in the region.”

Egypt’s government celebrated the 10th anniversary of the anti-Brotherhood protests on June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT