Tunisian prime minister wins confidence vote amid crisis

Tunisian lawmakers approved Hichem Mechichi as the country’s new prime minister after pressing him for 11 hours over how he will bring the country out of an economic and social crisis that has driven a rise in migration to Europe and been worsened by the virus pandemic.
Mr. Mechichi and his proposed government won a confidence vote on early Wednesday after an all-day debate, with 134 votes in favour and 67 against. No one abstained.
The 46-year-old former interior minister called on the new Cabinet to get to work immediately to “save the country.”
“Ten years after the revolution, the dream of a new Tunisia that assures liberty, dignity and equity has transformed into disillusion, disappointment and despair, which has pushed a large number of Tunisians to take boats of death,” he said, referring to the dangerous migrant trips across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe
Tunisia’s economy was already struggling when the virus hit, hurting the country’s important tourism sector among others.
