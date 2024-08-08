ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisian President replaces Prime Minister without any explanation

Published - August 08, 2024 05:00 am IST - Tunis

Mr. Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by Mr. Saied

AFP

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the second day of the G7 summit, at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Savelletri, Italy June 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked his Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani without explanation on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) and replaced him with Social Affairs Minister Kamel Madouri, his office said in a statement.

Mr. Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by Mr. Saied.

The President was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in office in elections on October 6.

The constitution was rewritten in 2022 to create a presidential regime whose parliament has extremely limited powers.

Mr. Hachani had earlier on Wednesday published a statement about government meetings to address difficulties affecting public transport.

Mr. Madouri had only taken on the social affairs portfolio in May.

