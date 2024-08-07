GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tunisian Opposition figure Abir Moussi sentenced to two years amid crackdown ahead of October election

Abir Moussi was arrested in October after criticising the electoral process and the Presidential decrees guiding it, alleging a lack of transparency

Published - August 07, 2024 11:25 am IST - TUNIS

AP
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

A potential Presidential candidate in Tunisia has been sentenced to two years in prison, marking another setback to the country’s fledgling Opposition challenging President Kais Saied as he seeks a new term.

Abir Moussi, a 49-year-old lawyer and the head of the right-wing Free Destourian Party, was arrested in October after criticising the electoral process and the Presidential decrees guiding it, alleging a lack of transparency.

Following a complaint by the North African nation's election authority, she was found guilty of violating a controversial anti-fake news decree outlawing spreading information that slanders or harms others. The law has been widely used to prosecute those who criticise authorities.

Also Read: Tunisia opposition says hit by politically motivated probes

Ms. Moussi’s lawyer Nafaa Laribi told The Associated Press on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that she still intends to run in the October 6 Presidential election, and that, unlike other candidates, nothing in Monday's (August 5, 2024) sentence prevents her from running.

Mr. Laribi said Ms. Moussi's morale remained high and he planned to appeal. The sentence is the latest in a growing crackdown that observers have said is politically motivated against Mr. Saied's critics, regardless of political affiliation.

With Ms. Moussi and other leading Opposition figures in prison, Mr. Saied is expected to face little election competition in what was once the Middle East and North Africa’s most progressive democracy.

Ms. Moussi appeals to parts of the population nostalgic for Tunisia’s pre-revolutionary era. A strong critic of Islamists such as imprisoned Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, Ms. Moussi was an official in longtime President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s ruling party. Over the years, she became one of the country’s most popular and contentious political figures.

Related Topics

Tunisia / politics (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.