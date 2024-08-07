Tunisian Opposition figure Abir Moussi sentenced to two years amid crackdown ahead of October election

A potential Presidential candidate in Tunisia has been sentenced to two years in prison, marking another setback to the country’s fledgling Opposition challenging President Kais Saied as he seeks a new term.

Abir Moussi, a 49-year-old lawyer and the head of the right-wing Free Destourian Party, was arrested in October after criticising the electoral process and the Presidential decrees guiding it, alleging a lack of transparency.

Following a complaint by the North African nation's election authority, she was found guilty of violating a controversial anti-fake news decree outlawing spreading information that slanders or harms others. The law has been widely used to prosecute those who criticise authorities.

Ms. Moussi’s lawyer Nafaa Laribi told The Associated Press on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that she still intends to run in the October 6 Presidential election, and that, unlike other candidates, nothing in Monday's (August 5, 2024) sentence prevents her from running.

Mr. Laribi said Ms. Moussi's morale remained high and he planned to appeal. The sentence is the latest in a growing crackdown that observers have said is politically motivated against Mr. Saied's critics, regardless of political affiliation.

With Ms. Moussi and other leading Opposition figures in prison, Mr. Saied is expected to face little election competition in what was once the Middle East and North Africa’s most progressive democracy.

Ms. Moussi appeals to parts of the population nostalgic for Tunisia’s pre-revolutionary era. A strong critic of Islamists such as imprisoned Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, Ms. Moussi was an official in longtime President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s ruling party. Over the years, she became one of the country’s most popular and contentious political figures.