Tulsi Gabbard quits race, backs Joe Biden

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race on Thursday and endorsed rival Joe Biden as flag bearer in the election against President Donald Trump.
“Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice-President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together,” the lawmaker said. “Although I may not agree with the V-P on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he is motivated by his love for our country and the American people.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.