Tulsi Gabbard quits race, backs Joe Biden

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dropped out of the Democratic presidential nomination race on Thursday and endorsed rival Joe Biden as flag bearer in the election against President Donald Trump.

“Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice-President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together,” the lawmaker said. “Although I may not agree with the V-P on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he is motivated by his love for our country and the American people.”