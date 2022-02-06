TTP attack kills five Pakistan soldiers

At least five Pakistan soldiers were killed by firing from neighbouring Afghanistan, Islamabad said on Sunday, in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

It comes just days after Baloch separatists in the southwest killed nine Pakistan troops in a series of brazen attacks that officials said involved planners from Afghanistan as well as India.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said it killed six Pakistani troops, but the Pakistan military’s public relations wing said five Frontier Corps members had died.