Tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand

A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealand's North Island on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning, and authorities advised people in coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.
Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
"Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can," the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.
There was no immediate report of damages.
New Zealand government's seismic monitor GeoNet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles).
More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet's website, with 282 people describing the shaking as "severe" and 75 saying it was "extreme". Most others described it as light.
The closest major city to the epicentre is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath