Tsunami alert for Alaska after major 7.5 magnitude quake

20 October 2020 04:38 IST

The level of tsunami danger is being evaluated, the agency warned

tsunami alert was issued on Monday after a major 7.5-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Alaska, U.S. agencies said.

The tsunami warning covers much of the southern coast of the remote U.S. state, including the thinly populated Alaska Peninsula, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The at-risk zone currently extends hundreds of miles northeast to the Cook Inlet, but stops just short of the state's largest city of Anchorage, located at the end of that gulf.

The earthquake hit some 57 miles (92 km) from the small city of Sand Point, at a depth of 25 miles (40km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was “a low likelihood of casualties and damage” from the quake itself, the USGS added.

The major quake was followed by at least four aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude or higher.

The earthquake was felt in the nearby Alaska Peninsula community of King Cove, but everything seemed to be intact, city administrator Gary Hennigh told the Anchorage Daily News.

“Residents and cannery workers are evacuating to higher ground until we know more about the tsunami warning,” Mr. Hennigh said.

Cold Bay resident Michael Ashley said the quake was “a pretty good ride.”

“All the couches, recliners and bookcases were moving around, and I had to pretty much hold one of them up,” he told the newspaper.

There was no immediately available information on possible casualties or damage elsewhere.