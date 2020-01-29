Watch | All about Trump's Middle East peace plan

The Middle East peace plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday seeks to give the Israelis what they have long wanted — an expansive state with Jerusalem as its “undivided capital” and tight security control over a future Palestinian state. With his plan, Mr. Trump is actually pushing to revive the stalled two-state talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but on his own terms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier spoken against the two-state solution, has accepted the Trump plan, while appearing beside the President in the White House. The Palestinians were absent.

The Middle East peace plan was spearheaded by President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner with no consultation with Palestinian leaders. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's peace plan. Violent protests broke out in and around Palestine following the announcement.

