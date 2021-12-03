Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump

New York

03 December 2021 21:09 IST

As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

That includes two major state criminal investigations — one in New York and one in Georgia — and lawsuits concerning sexual assault allegations, a fight over an inheritance and questions of whether he should be held personally liable for inciting the insurrection.

Trump has long dismissed the investigations as nothing more than a politically motivated “witch hunt” that began with the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But while Trump has spent most of his life dodging legal consequences, he is no longer shielded by the protections against indictment enjoyed by sitting presidents. And any charges — which would be the first against a former president in the nation's history — could affect both his businesses and his future political prospects as he mulls running for a second term.

Here's the latest on where the cases stand: NEW YORK New York prosecutors are investigating the former president's business dealings and recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence after the previous panel's term ran out.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is weighing whether to seek more indictments in the case, which resulted in tax fraud charges in July against Trump's company, the Trump Organisation, and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. They are accused of cheating tax authorities through lucrative, untaxed fringe benefits.

Weisselberg is due back in court in July 2022.