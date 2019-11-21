Trump’s ex-aide asks Republicans to stop promoting ‘falsehood’

President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote “politically driven falsehoods” that cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

In her testimony, Ms. Hill said some members of the House Intelligence Committee, based on their questions and statements, appear to believe that Russia did not conduct a campaign against the U.S. during the 2016 presidential race and that perhaps Ukraine did.

Ms. Hill appeared to be referring to some of President Donald Trump’s Republican allies and defenders on the committee. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” said Ms. Hill, who until July served as the director for European and Russian affairs at the White House National Security Council.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she said.

Blame game

Some Republican members of the committee have advanced a discredited conspiracy theory, embraced by Mr. Trump and some of his allies in Congress and the conservative media, that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the last election.

Thursday’s hearing marks the fifth and last scheduled day of public hearings by the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee. The inquiry is focused on Mr. Trump’s June 25 telephone request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden, a leading contender seeking to challenge Mr. Trump in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump also asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

Lawmakers also questioned David Holmes, a staffer from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, as they sought to learn more about a July 26 phone call, in which he says he overheard Mr. Trump ask about the status of the investigation. In his opening statement, Mr. Holmes said his work at the embassy started to become overshadowed in March 2019 by the work of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out the two probes. “I became aware that Mr. Giuliani, a private lawyer, was taking a direct role in Ukrainian diplomacy,” Mr. Holmes said.

Hacking, propaganda

U.S. intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller have determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Mr. Mueller’s team brought criminal charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers in the hacking effort, accusing them of covertly monitoring employee computers and planting malicious code, as well as stealing emails and other documents.

Ms. Hill warned lawmakers that Russia is gearing up to repeat its election interference activities in 2020.

“We are running out of time to stop them,” she said.

The committee’s top Republican, Devin Nunes, took issue with Ms. Hill’s prepared testimony. Mr. Nunes said Ms. Hill “claimed that some committee members deny that Russia meddled in the 2016 election” but said a March 2018 report by Intelligence Committee Republicans “analysed the 2016 Russia meddling campaign.”

“Needless to say, it’s entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target,” Mr. Nunes said.