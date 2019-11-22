Trump’s conduct worse than Nixon’s, says Adam Schiff

Donald Trump’s conduct with Ukraine was far worse than the behaviour that led to the downfall of Richard Nixon, the head of the congressional impeachment probe said on Thursday as he summed up the case for the U.S. President’s removal.

Lawmakers investigating whether Mr. Trump abused his office by bullying Ukraine into assisting his reelection efforts have spent three days hearing the most explosive witness testimony since the scandal broke.

Democrats accuse Mr. Trump of demanding Ukraine’s assistance in a July 25 phone call and via a circle of accomplices, mainly senior figures in his administration.

He stalled almost $400 million in military aid and a White House visit for new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly to coerce Kiev — which is at war with Russia — into helping.

“What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, referring to the infamous 1972 Watergate break-in that Nixon ordered, eventually leading to his resignation.

“What we’re talking about here is the withholding of recognition in that White House meeting (and) the withholding of military aid to an ally at war. This is beyond anything Nixon did.”

Mr. Schiff spoke at the close of a marathon testimony by nine witnesses over three days.

Democrats are expected to prepare formal articles accusing Mr. Trump of abusing his presidential powers, bribery and obstruction of justice.